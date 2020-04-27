by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 3:28 PM
Kristin Cavallari may have been standing on the sidelines for much of Jay Cutler's career in the NFL, but now it's her turn to be the star player.
On Sunday, the reality TV couple revealed they initiated divorce proceedings after ten years together. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," their statement, which they posted to their respective Instagrams, shared. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart."
But a source tells E! News that their split was partly due to Kristin feeling that Jay "wasn't as supportive of her career as she would have liked."
The source reveals Kristin and Jay sought marriage "counseling" to work through their problems. "The issues were ongoing for a long time," the insider shares. "Things weren't improving. They both wanted the marriage to work."
A second source adds, "This was a buildup and a long time coming. It wasn't a sudden decision and they have known for a while that things were headed in this direction."
As for their three children Camden Jack Cutler, 7, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 5, and Saylor James Cutler, 4, the first source shares their "kids will come first," which is why Kristin and Jay are "still living under one roof" and why they chose to not cancel their vacation to the Bahamas in March, despite struggling with their marriage. "They didn't cancel the trip to the Bahamas because of the children. It was a pre-planned vacation and they didn't want to spoil it for them," the insider notes.
According to both sources, Kristin and Jay will stay in their Nashville home together for the foreseeable future, where they intend to co-parent the three kiddos. The first source states, "The hope, of course, is to remain friends but time will tell."
While the second source says Kristin wishes to "co-parent" with Jay, it must be noted that the Uncommon James owner requests to be named the "primary residential parent," according to court documents obtained by E! News. She also cited "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the grounds for divorce.
Though they're in the early days of their divorce, the second source notes, "They hope to be cordial and civil to one another and will make every attempt at that."
To watch Kristin and Jay's romance on Very Cavallari, you can catch up on all the episodes here.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?