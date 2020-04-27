Kristin Cavallari may have been standing on the sidelines for much of Jay Cutler's career in the NFL, but now it's her turn to be the star player.

On Sunday, the reality TV couple revealed they initiated divorce proceedings after ten years together. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," their statement, which they posted to their respective Instagrams, shared. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart."

But a source tells E! News that their split was partly due to Kristin feeling that Jay "wasn't as supportive of her career as she would have liked."

The source reveals Kristin and Jay sought marriage "counseling" to work through their problems. "The issues were ongoing for a long time," the insider shares. "Things weren't improving. They both wanted the marriage to work."