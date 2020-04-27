Goonies never say die!

Frozen star and The Goonies #1 fan Josh Gad rounded up the original cast members of the classic '80s film on Monday for an iconic virtual hangout.

On the roster? Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton and Josh Brolin.

"Today, I am going on my own treasure hunt to reunite the cast of The Godfather of its generation: The Goonies," Gad said at the start of the first episode of his new YouTube series, Reunited Apart before introducing Astin (who played Mikey).

"All right, how do we do this? Do you guys, like, Zoom?" Gad asked Astin before the rest of the cast made an appearance. "Or do you send out, like, a Goonies bat signal up to the sky?"

Instead of a bat signal, Astin did something even better—without skipping a beat, he was quick to reenact Mikey's famous "Troy's Bucket" monologue from the movie.