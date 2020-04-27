by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 1:33 PM
Timothée Chalamet is once again a single man.
That's right. The Little Women star and Lily Rose Depp have gone their separate ways after dating for well over a year.
News of their split made headlines after the 24-year-old actor was described as "currently single" in an interview with Vogue.
Of course, the in-depth discussion with the actor was focused on his career rather than his personal life, so there's no indication why he and Lily are no longer dating. But it was revealed the Call Me By Your Name star recently moved to London to star alongside Dame Eileen Atkins in the play 4,000 Miles. So perhaps distance and busy schedules played a factor in their split?
Their romance first blossomed back in October 2018, shortly after they worked together on the set of the Netflix film The King. The pair were frequently spotted walking around New York City, where Timothée grew up.
Though the duo were known to show some pretty hot and heavy PDA, they never walked the red carpet together. Instead, they chose to appear at movie premieres and other events separately, giving them the chance to truly show off their fashionable designer ensembles.
In the coming months, Timothée has numerous movies heading to the theaters, including Dune and the highly-anticipated Wes Anderson movie The French Dispatch. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic these films were slated to premiere within the next year, but the release dates are tentative as much of the world is currently in quarantine.
Nonetheless, fans cannot wait to see the star in his upcoming projects and are crossing their fingers to see him on the red carpet very soon.
