by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 1:10 PM
Trying to avoid the paparazzi? Lindsay Lohan definitely gets it.
After all, there was a time when the star couldn't escape the paparazzi wherever she turned. While the 33-year-old songstress has since somewhat retreated from the glare of the spotlight while living abroad, she hasn't forgotten what life is like for a celebrity in California.
While chatting with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, he brought up claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to Malibu, an area where he said the is "a ton of paparazzi."
He asked Lohan to weigh in with some advice to the couple for avoiding the paparazzi, which spurred some laughs out of Lohan. "I mean unless they own another, a different private beach, right?" she quipped. "You can't go to those beaches without being—you can't even surf out far enough."
"It's just really hard to do anything publicly [there]," she said. However, if the royal pair is looking to settle into a new home right now, Lohan pointed out it's a good time considering people are staying inside to social distance.
"The timing right now luckily is everyone is more at home," she said. "But, once that's over…just…get drivers."
Getty Images
Last month, a source confirmed to E! News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had recently left Canada and settled into a "large" home in the Los Angeles area after completing their final royal engagement and officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family. The former Suits star was born and raised in California.
And, while their new non-profit endeavor, Archewell, is publicly on pause right now amid the coronavirus pandemic, the world-famous couple managed to subtly deliver meals to Los Angeles residents earlier this month.
"Meghan and Harry were looking to be of service on Easter and Meghan was talking to her mother who told her Project Angel Food needs help. She said, 'Yes, I would love to do it,'" Project Angel Food's executive director Richard Ayoub told E! News. "They contacted us and came in and we gave them a tour of the kitchen. They were very engaged with everyone they met and asked questions. They were completely down to earth and interested in helping our more vulnerable clients, people who have compromised immune systems who are the most prone to getting the coronavirus."
"I gave them the protocols in terms of masks, gloves and six feet of social distancing. So, they went out and knocked on doorsteps wearing N95 masks and gloves," Richard shared. "They were pretty covered up so some of the people they delivered to may not have had any idea who they were. We did get one call yesterday from someone who said, 'It just dawned on me. Was that who I think it was?'"
