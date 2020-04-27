Trying to avoid the paparazzi? Lindsay Lohan definitely gets it.

After all, there was a time when the star couldn't escape the paparazzi wherever she turned. While the 33-year-old songstress has since somewhat retreated from the glare of the spotlight while living abroad, she hasn't forgotten what life is like for a celebrity in California.

While chatting with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, he brought up claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to Malibu, an area where he said the is "a ton of paparazzi."

He asked Lohan to weigh in with some advice to the couple for avoiding the paparazzi, which spurred some laughs out of Lohan. "I mean unless they own another, a different private beach, right?" she quipped. "You can't go to those beaches without being—you can't even surf out far enough."