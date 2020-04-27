Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Carson Daly all have one thing in common: They never went to prom!

On Monday's episode of NBC's TODAY, the news anchors revealed that they all skipped the high school milestone as they came together to help throw a virtual prom for the seniors of a Nebraska high school, who were forced to cancel theirs due to coronavirus concerns.

After listening to fellow correspondent Craig Melvin reminisce about his high school prom, Al admitted that he missed out on the dance because he didn't have anyone to go with. "I couldn't get a date," the famous weather forecaster explained. "So, there you go. Sad, but I'm over."

Surprised to hear that he didn't go, Craig was curious to hear about Hoda's prom experience. "I didn't go to mine either, Al," she shared. "I didn't go to the actual dance." As her yearbook photo displayed on the screen, the mom of two quipped, "That's probably why. Who is he?"