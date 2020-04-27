Things are getting serious on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

Tonight, the couples have to decide if they're in it for the long haul (of at least the next couple weeks of this show) or if their relationship isn't strong enough to continue on to the next phase of the series, and some decisions are harder than others. Some decisions are also messier than others, like any decision involving Brandon.

Brandon caught the eye of multiple women in week one and especially in week two, driving Savannah, Julia, and Mel a little crazy as they all sort of competed for his rose, with each of them thinking they had it in the bag. Brandon ended up picking Savannah, driving an angry Julia back to Sheridan and Mel on her way home.

Now, in a new sneak peek exclusive to E! News, Brandon is still struggling with his choices, and tells both Savannah and Julia he's interested.

"I'm still probably one fo the few guys that is like pretty evenly split in my heart about two women," he tells the camera.