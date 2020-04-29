NBC/Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Emily Spain | Wed., Apr. 29, 2020 6:00 AM
NBC/Getty Images/E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Treat your mom to something special this Mother's Day!
Shopping for mom has never been easier thanks to networks like HSN and QVC, which allow you to shop from the comfort of your couch! Given there are so many unique products to choose from on both networks, we've called on a few familiar faces to give us a complete rundown on the gifts that will make you the favorite child come Mother's Day!
It's no secret celebrities like Giuliana Rancic and Bethenny Frankel are huge fans of HSN—they even have their own collections at the shopping network. For Mother's Day, Bethenny suggests her All Over Stud Skinny Ankle Jean which is part of her Skinnygirl line.
"I love these jeans because they're a fun twist on traditional denim—a classic skinny jean with unexpected, subtle studding on the front," Bethenny shared with E! News.
If your mom isn't the skinny jean type, not to worry! Get mom an item from Lisa Rinna's QVC collection like the Open Front Duster Cardigan, which is oh so comfy and perfect for keeping cozy at home.
For all of the celebrity gifts picks, scroll below!
Lisa Rinna's Gift Pick
"Everyone should have an asymmetric top in their closet. They are always in style. When I started designing this, I immediately thought of my gorgeous mom, Lois, who is always on trend and where I pull my inspiration from for many of my designs. Gift to a mom or glammy in your life; get one for yourself, too!"
Bethenny Frankel's Gift Pick
"Mom doesn't know that she needs the Skinnygirl All Over Stud Skinny Ankle Jean, yet—but she'll quickly figure it out when she slips these on for the first time!"
Giuliana Rancic's Gift Pick
"This soft chenille throw is just what mom needs to curl up with on those cold evenings and relax with. With whimsical poms adorning the corners, she can be both cozy and stylish at the same time!"
QVC Host Amy Stran's Gift Pick
"One of my favorite purchases of all time is the Diamonique Floral Eternity Band Ring. Mom can wear it every day, casual or fancy, and it resembles what the finest of jewelers are creating but at QVC, it's way more affordable!"
Designer Alina Villasante's Gift Pick
"The affirmations on these pillows are the perfect way to let a mom know that you are grateful for her. The set of three also makes a 3-in-1 gift for all the beautiful moms you know and love. They deserve a soft place to relax with a reminder of how special are. Home is where mom is."
Zuda Brand Ambassador and NYCfitfam Co-Founder Jamie Hess' Gift Pick
"Ever since we launched the brand on QVC, I've turned my own mom, Joan Lunden, into a zuda fanatic too! The zuda Zip-Front Hooded Scuba Jacket is one of her favorite items, and will make the perfect gift for any special mom in your life. It's the perfect weight to wear whether you're running errands, running to the gym, or running after your kids, and the adorable Scuba style will have her looking trend-perfect!"
BeautyBio CEO & Co-Founder Jamie O'Banion's Gift Pick
"Obsessed with this new formula which has quickly become one of the biggest launches this spring in beauty after selling out in the first three hours of launch. It's a super clean oil-free, fragrance-free formula designed for sensitive skin. It starts out as a gel cream and then you feel it burst on the skin and flood it with silky hydration. It's amazing."
Celebrity Makeup Artist Mally Roncal's Gift Pick
"Not makeup but more like skincare with brightening & hydrating pigments. This helps to give the look of an overall brightened complexion (which all moms need!) but without looking like you have makeup on."
Lisa Rinna's Gift Pick
"This is a great gift, now more than ever—it's like gifting a hug! It's just such a cozy cardigan and you can dress it up for some drama or dress it down for around the house; it's so versatile. I literally live in this right now and everyone should have one, including your favorite mommas!"
Designer Alina Villasante's Gift Pick
"As a mom, this necklace is so special to me. A child's first word is usually mama and this necklace is the perfect way for to make her proud of the most rewarding job in the world. There's no better way to charm her than with a necklace that says it all in one word."
Celebrity Makeup Artist Mally Roncal's Gift Pick
"We might not be wearing a lot of makeup right now so this is the perfect way to make pores disappear and give mom's skin a perfect shine-free texture."
Bethenny Frankel's Gift Pick
"The Mouj Waterfall Cardigan from my latest Skinnygirl collection is perfect for any mom because of its flexible sizing and versatility. I wear it over my PJs as loungewear, but I also travel with it because it doesn't wrinkle. It's great for a chilly night out or a cozy night in."
BeautyBio CEO & Co-Founder Jamie O'Banion's Gift Pick
"My fave morning 2-step facial in one set! I use our jewelry-grade Brazilian rose quartz roller to de-puff with the small end around the eye area in the AM and then apply 2-3 drops of the rosehip seed facial oil for instant brightening and glow. Use the wide end of the roller to massage the oil into the skin and push upwards towards the lymphatic drainage point near the ear to sculpt cheekbones in seconds. Love this duo!"
QVC Host Amy Stran's Gift Pick
"New slippers are a must every year and this adorable slipper and eye mask set is beautiful, functional and downright fun!"
Giuliana Rancic's Gift Pick
"Sometimes moms need a little extra help organizing, especially when on the go. The Every.Little.Thing.Case., does just that with four detachable compartments that let her store everything from jewelry to toiletries all together or individually so she can toss it in her purse on a whim's notice!"
For more Mother's Day gifting inspiration, check out these gift picks from your favorite celebrity's glam squads! And see more amazing items from Giuliana's home line for HSN.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?