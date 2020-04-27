Now, the two seem to have big plans for the future—starting with Francesca moving from Vancouver to Australia.

"She wants to move in with me but I'm an Australian country boy at heart," Harry told Scott. "I want to get out of like an apartment. I want a big backyard with like 14 chickens, 10 goats and just like a gaggle of sheep."

When Scott told Francesca this, she said she could "100 percent" see herself living like that.

The couple also revealed that they're dipping their toes into the wedding planning process. According to Francesca, they've even shared photos of rings. Even better? They both appear to be down for the whole thing to be filmed.

"...if Netflix wants to pick it up, it could be real big," Harry said, adding that most of the Too Hot to Handle cast would be invited.

Francesca agreed, saying she's "close to a lot of the cast," but especially Haley Cureton (who's now on good terms with Harry).

"Haley didn't like Harry but because I liked him, she became supportive of that," Francesca explained. "They end up getting along."

And while the couple had a bit of explaining to do when it came to their family and friends who watched the show, Harry and Francesca said that they were both able to meet each other's loved ones before the coronavirus outbreak started.

"He's definitely the one," Francesca told Scott.

Awww!

