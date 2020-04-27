Duck Dynasty Stars React to "Dangerously Close" Drive-By Shooting at Their Home

It was a scary day for the Robertson family. 

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of someone shooting from a vehicle in West Monroe, La. on Friday around 2:30 p.m. Per the sheriff's office, citing witnesses, some of the several gunshots fired hit two residences.

Duck Dynasty mother and daughter Korie Robertson and Sadie Robertson have since taken to social media, confirming their family is "alive and well" after the drive-by shooting. 

"Thank you so much for all of your prayers for our family," Korie wrote on Instagram early Monday. "We are all safe and sound and feeling profoundly grateful for God's protection over us! Yes, the news reports are true, we had a drive-by shooting at our home on Friday, it was scary and dangerously close, but thanks to God no one was hurt AND today we got to participate in a drive-by birthday celebration! Crazy how life works! We honked our horns and made signs. We are alive and well, and not taking this day for granted!"

Over on her Instagram page, Sadie recalled the shooting, writing, "It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brothers home... The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside. We have been resting on Psalm 91 and each other's gratitude for all being okay thank you for your prayers."

Daniel Dean King, Jr., 38, has since been arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal neglect of family and felony assault by drive-by shooting. He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Sunday and his bond was set at $150,000.

