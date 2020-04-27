Meryl Streep Drinking a Martini in a Bathrobe Is a Big Mood

by emily belfiore | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 7:06 AM
Meryl Streep just served up a big mood.
The Devil Wears Prada star became the Internet's new favorite social distancing meme after Sunday night's star-studded Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration, which paid tribute to famous Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim on his milestone birthday.
Joined by Broadway legends Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski, Streep suited up in her finest robe, poured herself a classy martini and put on a virtual performance of Sondheim's song "The Ladies Who Lunch" from the musical Company, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Delighted by their performance, fans took to social media to give Streep, McDonald and Baranski their seal of approval. One fan wrote, "Meryl Streep, Audra MacDonald and Christine Barnaski singing Sondheim over Zoom in their bathrobes is, and I can not stress this enough, the ultimate mood." Another chimed in, tweeting, "this added ten years to my life."
Acknowledging that their number took place on the 1-year anniversary of the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, another fan quipped, "THIS IS OUR AVENGERS ENDGAME."
Streep's robe-clad performance wasn't the only moment of the livestream that people raved over. To celebrate Sondheim, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein teamed for a duet of "It Takes Two" from Into The Woods, another one of Sondheim's famous musicals.
Excited to relish in the moment with Broadway fans, the Booksmart star shared a video of their performance on Instagram and wrote, "happy birthday, mr. sondheim."
Also on hand for the celebrations was Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Donna Murphy, Kristin Chenoweth, Mandy Patinkin, Sutton Foster,Jake Gyllenhaal, Kelli O'Hara, Aaron Tveit, Stephen Schwartz and more.
