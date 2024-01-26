How Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Bested Those Bachelor Odds

Lest Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe forget where their journey began, they need only walk past the master bedroom in their Dallas-area pad.
That's where the graphic designer has framed the final final rose season 17's Bachelor presented her back in that Thai forest in late 2012 right after he promised to tell her he loved her every day of the rest of their lives.
"It made sense to dry this one and make it permanent because it was accompanied by a ring and a proposal," she explained to Entertainment Tonight in 2017, "so this is a really special thing."
Because that last rose ceremony, complete with an elephant ride and a $75,000 Neil Lane diamond is as much part of their story as the the sweet, suburban life that followed. "We don't want to shy away from the fact that we got engaged and fell in love on The Bachelor," she said, "so that is the only red rose I will allow in my house!"
So, uh, we know one thing Sean won't be bringing home to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary Jan. 26.
Though it makes sense that the Seattle native, 37, would be appropriately leery of allowing too much bad Bachelor ju-ju into their house. After all, it's not as if ABC's love hunt is teeming with success stories.
In 27 seasons of the original iteration of the series, in which an eligible, well, bachelor, is tasked with finding his forever in a group of 25 or so hopeful brides, exactly one guy—the 40-year-old former Kansas State football player—has wed his final rose recipient. (Though Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk Jr. get partial credit for reversing course post-finale to commit to their runners up and both Matt James and Zach Shallcross have a shot at joining Sean in the winner's circle.)
"This is the moment my life changed forever," the founder of stationary company LoweCo reminisced of Sean's proposal ahead of Peter Weber's final episode in 2020. "Seven years and an unnecessary amount of dumb jokes later, I'm not sure it changed for the better."
Ah, the public roast, a surefire sign your union is strong enough to withstand any gentle ribbing.
Because a decade removed from their televised vows, the Lowes are parents to sons Samuel, 7, and Isaiah, 5, and daughter Mia, 4, and the unofficial Mom and Dad of Bachelor Nation, often called upon to give their sage wisdom on how to make things work after the helicopters, hot tubs and endless glasses of champagne are packed away.
For all their shared trolling, the home they've built in Dallas complete with pee wee football games and Frozen viewings and online trolling only rivaled still closely resembles the ideal she and the season 22 lead envisioned when they rode an elephant off into the Thai sunset, final rose in hand.
"Every day, we get to love on each other and spend so much time together," Catherine told E! News last year. "And I know it sounds so corny, but in the beginning of our relationship, we wanted to build a house full of love and full of laughter. And we've created that. And it's so wonderful for us to live out what we said we were going to do."
And as much as raising kids can seem like an exercise in chaos, "We feel so grateful that our kids get along with each other and they're sweet, they're polite, they're curious," raved Catherine. "So we feel like we've been dealt a very good hand right now. And we're just taking it in."
For all the glamour surrounding their courtship, this is the true fantasy.
"Honestly, if I could capture the feeling that we have in our house, it is exactly what we wanted," said Catherine. "We're living in a dream world. We're very, very blessed."
And after countless interviews, blog posts and one book—Lowe's 2015 tome, For the Right Reasons: America's Favorite Bachelor on Faith, Love, Marriage, and Why Nice Guys Finish First—they've come up with a few working theories. Will you choose to accept their recommendations?
This story was originally published on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 3 a.m. PT.