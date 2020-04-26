by Pamela Avila | Sun., Apr. 26, 2020 5:43 PM
Aren't ya GLAAD these celebrities are coming together to host the Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone livestream this weekend?
This evening, GLAAD is hosting a livestream event on YouTube that will highlight the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and amplify messages of acceptance and affirmation to the LGBTQ community during these times. Further, the event aims to highlight and support those living with HIV during this unprecedented time.
GLAAD's Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone will raise funds for LGBTQ community centers that are members of CenterLink—a coalition of more than 250 centers from 45 states in the U.S. as well as Canada, China, Mexico and Australia.
Curious as to who who's on the line-up tonight?
GLAAD announced that Kesha and Melissa Etheridge will be putting on some special performances during the livestream event, with other special guests including Billy Porter, Billy Eichner, Matt Bomer, Lilly Singh, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, MJ Rodriguez, Gigi Gorgeous, Sharon Stoneand Michelle Visage. Plus many other surprise guests!
In a statement regarding the event, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said, "At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance."
"So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centers around the country, and during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work," Ellis added.
Check out our gallery below to stay up-to-date with everyone performing and appearing tonight!
GLAAD / Youtube
Barba Streisand is advocating for the LGTBQ community during COVID-19. During GLAAD's Together in Pride livestream event, the legendary singer shared a pre-recorded—but nevertheless important—message: "Hi everyone, it's Barbra Streisand and I am so thrilled that GLAAD's Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone event is happening tonight to raise much-needed funds to support local LGBTQ community centers all over the country who are being seriously affected by COVID-19. If these community centers had to close their doors that means that LGBTQ kids may not have a meal, it means they may not have a place to go and it also means they won't have the support that so many of these facilities need to help them find a job and be successful. I know that times are tough but I really hope you'll help save theses organizations ... give as you can, every bit helps."
GLAAD / Youtube
Shangela Laquifa Wadley comes with "greetings and salutations!" The actor, comedian and drag queen made an appearance during Together In Pride and highlighted the services provided by Center Link and local LGBTQ community centers live from "my granny's house." The drag queen also broke down how viewer's donations would help LGBTQ youth and advocacy.
GLAAD / Youtube
My So-Called Life alum and recipient of the GLAAD Media Visibilidad Award, Wilson Cruz helped highlight the work of Center Link and local LGBTQ community centers in Texas. He spoke with Executive Director Robert Salcido of Pride Center in San Antonio.
Article continues below
GLAAD / Youtube
Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness stopped by the Together In Pride livestream to talk to Singh about the importance of breaking down the stigma around living with HIV and he shared important advice to LGBTQ youth feeling isolated during the pandemic. "It's not so much how we're presenting, how we're looking, it's about how we're feeling," he said. "How can we incorporate yoga? How can we incorporate a bath? This is unprecedented, we are in a situation that is... when you say it aloud, it's something we've never said before. It's okay if you're feeling like you don't want to change your clothes all the time."
GLAAD / Youtube
Sharon Stone appeared during the Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone to show her support for GLAAD.
GLAAD / Youtube
Marcia Gay Harden spoke on how it felt to work during the AIDS epidemic in the 80s and appearing in the play Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia.
Article continues below
GLAAD / Youtube
The cast of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill performed during the livestream. The cast includes: Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena and Kathryn Gallagher. On Twitter, Gallagher wrote, "love to sing Alanis, love to be queer, love to wear pink. three things that have been true for me almost as long as I've been alive. thanks for having us @glaad."
GLAAD / Youtube
Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Glezman shared some words of encouragement for the LGBTQ community watching at home. The politician spoke of the importance of staying engaged in the political process and to continue to rally to vote because "our rights are up for debate."
GLAAD / Youtube
Pose actress MJ Rodriguez and actor George Salazar performed "Suddenly Seymour" during Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone livestream.
Article continues below
GLAAD / Youtube
"I feel so welcome here," Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy, said before talking about how the show has changed the industry for LGBTQ representation. "I think it's funny for us because when you start off really small, you don't ever assume that you're any bigger than when you started... for me, it's been a thrill." He also shared important advice for LGBTQ youth who may feel alone during COVID-19.
GLAAD / Youtube
"Happy Sunday, we're going to have a great time together," Lilly Singh said as she hosted the livestream with Eichner. "I want to second the love and pride I feel for the community right now, especially the LGBTQ+ youth—you are not alone, you are loved, you belong. we are in this together."
GLAAD / Youtube
"We are here for three important reasons, to connect with each other as we stay at home safely, I hope," Billy Eichner said as he kicked off the Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone livestream. "Especially with our LGBTQ youth, for whom home may not be a safe place and to take precautions when we're not at home... we're here to focus on our community, specially and the way COVID-19 specifically affects us and we were here of course, to raise money and awareness for CenterLink."
Article continues below
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?