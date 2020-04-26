by Pamela Avila | Sun., Apr. 26, 2020 1:01 PM
On Sunday morning, Kristin Cavallariand Jay Cutler announced that after a decade together, the two came to a "loving conclusion" to get a divorce.
A source tells E! News that the two have "brought up the idea of divorce several times in the past years before." Adding that now they've "ultimately decided they truly both aren't happy."
"They have tried to work it out for years," the source shared. "The kids definitely kept them together at times."
The two share three kids together—Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler.
According to the source, the two have still been "seeing each other and co-parenting the kids together." They've been "amicable" and the source shares that they are "trying to make it as normal as possible for the kids."
Cavallari and Cutler also still have two homes in Nashville and are "sorting our their living situation" amid the divorce.
But no "big decisions" have been made yet in terms of living situations among other things.
"They have really tried to make it work for years, but are on different pages about lifestyles and were arguing a lot," the source shared.
The news of the pair's split comes about a month after they enjoyed a getaway in the Bahamas. However, the source shared that during their recent trip, "they spent a lot of time apart."
"Kristin was with the kids and Justin Anderson a lot hanging out," the source tells E! News. "Of course Jay was around, but they had a lot of space and it was easy for them to be normal in front of the kids."
Taking to Instagram this morning,Cavallari shared, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."
The reality TV star continued, "This is just a situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
The two tied the knot in 2013 in Nashville. The duo became engaged in November 2011, after dating on and off for a couple of years.
