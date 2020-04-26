by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Apr. 26, 2020 2:37 PM
It was an announcement no one saw coming.
On Sunday, Kristin Cavallari shared the shocking news that she and Jay Cutler decided to divorce. As fans of the two know, they have been together for nearly a decade, and were expected to ring in their 7th wedding anniversary in June.
During their time as a couple, they welcomed three kids together—Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4).
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the E! star shared on Instagram, alongside an image of her and Jay.
"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," her statement continued. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart."'
In closing, she added: "We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
Additionally, Jay shared the same statement on his Instagram profile with a photo of him and Kristin. According to an insider, the news of their split isn't too surprising.
"This isn't out of the blue," a source shared with E! News. "They've been trying to make it work for a while."
The source pointed out that cheating wasn't a factor in the pair's decision to separate. In the past, The Hills alum has opened up about her marriage issues and has detailed her relationship on the E! reality series, Very Cavallari.
Sadly, there have been a few signs that have alluded to their breakup.
Cheating Allegations Between Jay Cutler and Kelly Henderson:
During season 3 of the E! reality series, Kristin revealed that she was no longer close with BFF Kelly Henderson, who appeared on previous seasons. According to the Uncommon James founder, the celebrity beauty guru was accused of having an affair with Jay.
"When season two was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair. Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true," Kristin said in an episode. "It wasn't the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it."
Kristin explained that Kelly kept mentioning the NFL star on social media. "Why do you want to post about that? To get more attention about it," the fashion mogul expressed. "If I was accused of having an affair with your husband, I wouldn't say his f--king name on social media. Like, come on."
It's important to note, that Kelly and Jay denied having an affair.
Kristin Cavallari Not Feeling Supported by Jay Cutler:
The reality TV personality previously told her husband that she didn't feel supported by him over her hard work with her Uncommon James company.
"Listen, the other day, you know how we had the conversation about how I haven't really been able to make time for you," she told Jay. "So I left that conversation and I was thinking about it and I was kind of like, 'Hang on a second. Why is this all my fault?'"
She added, "I just didn't feel like that was very fair. I feel like if you were really supportive and really encouraging of everything I have going on, I would want to make time for you. It would be a different situation, but I feel like everything I have going on is a problem."
After sharing her feelings, Jay admitted to needing to do better.
"I just gotta do a better job. You're consumed with [Uncommon James] and you should be. That's how you're going to be successful and that's how you're going to run a good business," he said. "It is a lot of change this year. You going from 0 to 60 and I just gotta deal with it."
Kristin Cavallari Feeling Overwhelmed Balancing Work, Kids and Her Marriage:
"There's just been so much going on, you know? What am I supposed to do, just not be involved in everything we have going on," the reality TV star told the former Chicago Bears quarterback on season 3. "I think if it was just Uncommon James that I did, it would be fine. But, it's that I am in the middle of working on a cookbook, I'm flying out to L.A. to go do these big red carpet shows, I did another show in between this show that I was hosting by myself."
"The way that the company is going, you know, a trajectory like this…you have to do something. 'Cause, it's going to require more time," Cutler responded. "Have you thought about selling it at some point?"
Kristin contemplated taking a "step back" from her company. However, she ultimately made the decision to continue expanding it.
E!
Kristin Cavallari on Not Having a "Perfect" Marriage:
"Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, things are so perfect and things are so great," she explained during an episode of the reality TV show. "But actually, they're not. And that sucks. It sucks. That's the thing, though, with marriage... it's ups and downs."
"But in two months we could be up here again... that's how we've always been, our whole relationship. It is what it is," she continued. "There's no such thing as a perfect relationship. Jay and I have problems. I've always been very vocal about that."
Adding, "We have to work at our relationship, so hearing him say that we're perfect is kind of silly to me. We definitely have issues."
E!
On Deciding to Divorce Before:
Aside from the fact that Kristin has candidly discussed their marriage issues, a source told E! New divorce has been something they've considered in the past.
"They have brought up the idea of divorce several times in the past years before and ultimately decided they truly both aren't happy," the insider recently shared. "They have tried to work it out for years. The kids definitely kept them together at times."
Adding, "They have really tried to make it work for years, but are on different pages about lifestyles and were arguing a lot."
To see Kristin and Jay get candid and honest about their relationship on Very Cavallari, you can catch up on all the episodes, here.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?