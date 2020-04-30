by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 30, 2020 3:00 AM
The Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to deliver a major Met Gala moment.
Over the years, we've seen Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner hit the red carpet at the New York fashion event on the first Monday in May. Last year, the foursome attended the 2019 Met Gala alongside Kanye West, Travis Scott and Corey Gamble.
Kim made her first-ever appearance at the Met Gala back in 2013, when she was pregnant with her and Kanye's first child, North West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hit the red carpet at the 2013 Met Gala in a floral Givenchy dress, which was designed by family friend Riccardo Tisci.
The following year, Kendall attended her first Met Gala alongside Kimye. For the 2014 Met Gala fashion event, the supermodel donned a Topshop dress paired with gorgeous Chopard jewelry.
Kim and Kendall were joined by their mom Kris at the 2015 Met Gala, while Kylie joined the squad the following year, making her debut at the 2016 Met Gala.
While the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely, we're taking a trip down fashion lane with the Kardashian-Jenner squad.
Look back at the family's stunning Met Gala style in the gallery below!
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
George Pimentel/WireImage
Richard Young/Shutterstock
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
J. Kempin/Getty Images
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Watch E!'s The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments special Monday, May 4 at 11 p.m., only on E!
