A reunion to remember!

Disney Channel fans were delighted to see that the Sonny With a Chance and So Random! casts reunited on Zoom. The glorious get-together, which was pre-recorded, was shared on Saturday on YouTube for everyone to enjoy.

The former co-stars chatted virtually about all the things, including their life after their respective hit series, their personal experiences working on the each show and more.

So who joined in on the fun? Demi Lovato, Tiffany Thornton, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Doug Brochu, Sterling Knight, Audrey Whitby, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Shayne Topp and Damien Haas.

One word: epic!

During their chat, the "Anyone" songstress got real about some of her struggles during and after filming Sonny With a Chance. Moreover, Demi was also able to poke fun at herself when sharing certain experiences and situations.

Case in point: Arm asked the group what everyone had been up to since the show, and it was the 27-year-old pop star's response that caught everyone off-guard.