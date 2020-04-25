Katherine Schwarzenegger is debuting her baby bump shortly after it was announced that she was expecting her first child.

The 30-year-old and Chris Pratt were spotted out on a bike ride in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday afternoon and the mother-to-be's baby bump was in full sight.

News of the author's pregnancy comes less than a year after the couple said "I Do" in June 2019 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. According to an E! News source, their wedding was "classic and romantic."

Now, the two are taking the next step in their marriage and ready to welcome their first child together. This will be Pratt's second child, he shares 7-year-old Jack Pratt with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Since getting married, sources close to the couple have also shared that the happy couple has "been very open about wanting kids soon."

A source previously shared with E! News that Schwarzenegger has "expressed [that] she'd love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage."