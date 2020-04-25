The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Appears to Shade Matt James

Members of the Bachelor Nation on social media think Bachelorette's Clare Crawley is throwing shade at one of her upcoming suitors Matt James.

On Saturday afternoon, Crawley took to Twitter and wrote, "If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season... you are in it for the wrong reasons... #dontwasteyourtime."

The 39-year-old also wrote, "Respect the opportunity you've been given. Respect the rules. Respect me. @BacheloretteABC."

Fans were quick to speculate that she might be referring to James and fans also defended the upcoming contestant, citing that his interviews and other social media appearances have been for a good cause.

After all, James is not only known for being one of the contestants in the upcoming 16th season but he's also the founder of ABC Food Tours and he's best friends former Bachelor Tyler Cameron.

Most recently, James also spoke with E! News ahead of NEOU Fit-A-Thon, a 12-hour fitness event on Instagram Live to raise money for healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.