Post Malone Pays Tribute to One of Kurt Cobain's Most Iconic Outfits

Post Malone knows how to pay tribute to one of the most influential rock artist's of our time.

Last week, the "Rockstar" singer announced that he would host a livestream concert where he would be performing Nirvana songs from home to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts. More than that, the 24-year-old artist paid tribute to the late Kurt Cobain in other ways.

And it's no surprise since the "Congratulations" singer already has Cobain's face tattooed on his finger and Nirvana's "Stay Away" song title tattooed above his eyebrow.

On Friday, April 24, the singer—also know to fans as "Posty"—recreated one of the late singer's most iconic outfits by stepping out for the livestream wearing a floral dress similar to the one Cobain wore to a 1990 Nirvana performance in Amherst, Massachusetts (you can see the dress here).

It's no secret that Post Malone is a fashion icon in his own right and we're here for the way he accessorized his own take on Cobain's classic fashion choice. He added a silver choker, layered the dress with a white t-shirt and wore a trucker hat—truly embodying the grunge vibe.