by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Apr. 25, 2020 9:05 AM

Gym, tan, laundry... and a new transformation!

Jersey Shore alum, Pauly D, doesn't seem to be rocking his signature lewk these days.

On Friday night, the reality TV personality took to social media to show off his "quarantine beard," and it didn't take long for his fans to lose their minds over his major transformation.

"why does he look like someone who looks like DJ Pauly D," one twitter user quipped. Another wrote with the heart-eyes and sweating emojis, "Pauly D...D stands for DAMN."

"No way in hell this is Pauly D. This has got to be Pauly E. Maybe even Pauly F," one tweet hilariously read.

Even more entertaining? Others joked that Pauly D's new beard looked like his Jersey Shore co-star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, was dressing up as him.

"why does Pauly D look like Ronnie dressed up as Pauly D........," one person said. "Why Ron out here cosplaying as Pauly D?!," another shared.

Someone did point out the MTV star's signature 'do was the only thing that stayed the same. "At this point... the hair is the only thing even a little bit resembling pauly d," one user noticed.

Of course, Pauly D isn't the only celebrity to show off a major transformation during quarantine.

See all of the stars who are completely unrecognizable with their new looks, in our gallery below!

Pauly D.

Twitter

Pauly D

The Jersey Shore alum makes fans lose their minds over his "quarantine beard."

Chris Noth

Instagram

Chris Noth

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.

Carson Daly, Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Carson Daly

The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.

Armie Hammer, Transformation, Hair, Instagram

Instagram

Armie Hammer

Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk, At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk

"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram

Hilary Duff, At-Home Hair Transformation

Instagram

Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.  

Casey Cott, Corey Cott, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Casey Cott

The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.

Rosalia, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Rosalia

The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.

Ariana Grande, At-Home Hair Transformations

Twitter

Ariana Grande

"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.

Blake Shelton, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Twitter

Blake Shelton

Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt

"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham

In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.

Tamera Mowry, Nicola Peltz, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Tamera Mowry-Housley

"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.

Maluma, At-Home Hair Transformations

Instagram

Maluma

A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!

It's only a matter of time before another celeb reveals their latest 'do.

