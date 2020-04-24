Throughout the pandemic, Anderson Cooper has maintained his composure as he's reported on daily news and given updates on the coronavirus, but that tough exterior cracked when he spoke to Katie Coelho, whose husband died from complications caused by COVID-19.

The widow joined the newscaster on his CNN show Anderson Cooper 360 on Friday to remember her husband Jonathan Coelho and to urge people to take all the necessary precautions so they can avoid the "indescribable" pain she is now going through. "My husband should not have died Wednesday morning," she said. "But he did."

According to Katie, John didn't "fall under any" of the categories that could've made him an at-risk individual. She said he was a healthy 32-year-old man and their family was doing the most to limit exposure to germs. The only thing that made him more susceptible to contracting the virus was his role as a probation officer, which made him an essential employee.