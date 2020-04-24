GLAAD is lending a hand to coronavirus relief efforts with a star-studded special of its own, Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone.

Dozens of celebrity members of the LGBTQ+ community and beyond have signed on to participate in the online special, which takes place this Sunday, April 26.

"At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance," GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.

For more details on the event, including the ways in which you can help make a difference, keep scrolling.

When does the Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone livestream start and how can I watch it?

Set your calendars for this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST and tune in to the livestream on GLAAD's YouTube channel and Facebook.