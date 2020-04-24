What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for April 25-26

Cue the Justin Timberlake meme because April is almost over and we all know what that means.

What better way to spend the last weekend of the month than by staying indoors and binge-watching your Saturday and Sunday away, especially when the offerings across all the streaming services are so good right now.

Not only are there two concert films for you to check out this weekend, one from The Jonas Brothers and the other from The Beastie Boys, but there's also a new action movie and a gripping legal drama from two Avengers superheroes who might share the same first name.

Plus, we're recommending a longrunning drama that you should finally consider investing your time in before it returns with new season next week and our reality TV obsession that will have you grabbing the nearest bottle of rosé and pretending you are in the Hamptons.

Without further ado, here are out top binge recommendations for this weekend, April 25-26...