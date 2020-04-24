Glen Powell is remembering his "enthusiastic, fearless, and loyal" friend, Justin Putnam, a police officer who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Texas.

According to a news report, Putnam and two other officers reported to a house in San Marcos, Tex. after receiving a domestic violence call on April 18. Upon entering the residence, the three officers were shot by the attacker, who then turned the gun on himself. The two other officers remain in critical condition.

It's been a few days since the incident occurred and the actor is now sharing numerous photos of himself with the young officer, along with a caption that describes the profound sadness he feels after losing his best friend. "He'd been one of my closest friends since I was eleven years old," Powell shared. "This past week I've been reflecting on our friendship, living in memories, watching old videos, and trying to sum up someone who marched alongside me in so many different chapters of my life and whose approach to life really helped define my own."