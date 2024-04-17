24 Luxury Mother's Day Gifts to Pamper Mom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If there's one thing we know, it's that mom deserves to be pampered. After all, she fed us, took care of us and put up with us throughout our bratty phases. To this day, she still continues to do all that and more. Since Mother's Day is all about celebrating mom and everything she's done, it's the perfect time to treat her to a little something special.
Want to make your mom feel completely pampered this Mother's Day? Treat her to things she needs to have an at-home spa day. Transformative serums, an at-home facial, a luxe candle, a cozy robe and a towel warmer are just a few things you may want to consider gifting mom this year.
If you want to spoil your mom with some splurge-worthy gifts, she will love this Kate Spade bag. You also can't go wrong with the award-winning SolaWave wand, which is basically the ultimate skincare tool.
From self-care must-haves to power nap essentials, we've rounded some luxe Mother's Day gifts that are sure to win you the favorite child award this year. Check those out below.
NuFACE Mini Starter Kit
This NuFACE device helps contour your face and reduce the appearance of wrinkles by toning, firming, and lifting skin. The starter pack (which includes a hydrating aqua gel) makes a great gift for all the makeup enthusiasts moms out there.
HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket
Who needs a trip to the spa when you can enjoy the benefits of a sauna right from your home? Mom will love relaxing in this infrared sauna blanket, which helps you sweat out toxins, improve blood flow, and boosts your mood.
Jo Malone London Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne
Fragrance for Mother's Day is always a good idea. This one from Jo Malone has a fruity floral scent, with notes of honey, peach, and cassis fruit.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
If your mom is a big reader, she'll love receiving a Kindle, which makes reading anywhere so convenient. This one even comes with a free, 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription so she'll have access to millions of books.
Bondi Boost Infrared Bounce Brush
Get voluminous quickly and easily by using this styling tool, which uses infrared technology to lock in moisture and reduce heat damage all while helping you create a bouncy blowout.
Kate Spade Madison Saffiano Leather Duffle Crossbody
This structured satchel is the gift that keeps on giving because your mom will definitely be wearing it every day since its the perfect size. It's available in five colors and comes with a strap to wear it as a crossbody, too.
Luxury Meets Hydration
Mom will love pampering herself with this gift set, which includes some of L'Occitane's best-sellers, like their famous almond shower oil and their almond milk concentrate body lotion.
Dermora Store 24K Gold Eye Masks (20 Pairs)
These are such a great deal and they're an amazing product. At $20, you're getting each pair for just $1, which is so worth it. These are so hydrating and super refreshing. Once again, I highly recommend keeping them in the fridge. These help diminish under eye bags and that ever-dreaded puffiness. They're individually wrapped, which is ideal for travel.
Monica Vinader Heart Chain Necklace
This sweet and subtle necklace features a dainty chain with a hear pendant that just screams "I love you, Mom." It's available in 18k Gold Vermeil or Sterling Silver.
Michael Todd Soniclear Petite Antimicrobial Cleansing Brush
This multipurpose skincare beauty device features three settings for users to customize their cleaning experience. It can help remove stubborn makeup and dead skin cells, as well as give the face a nice massage. It also comes in a lot of colors and patterns.
NEST Fragrances Scented 3-Wick Candle
A candle is a great way to set a vibe. Pick mom's favorite scent from these luxurious options.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Rib Robe
Made from plush microfiber, this cozy ribbed robe is just the thing mom needs to slip into after a long day. It comes in classic black or white.
Deluxe Best-Selling Mini Perfume Sampler Set
Sephora's deluxe perfume sampler sets make great luxury gifts because not only do you get to try all kinds of different fragrances, they also come with a voucher that can be exchanged for a full size version of the perfume you like most. This set includes perfumes from Juliette Has A Gun, Phlur, Gucci, Carolina Herrera, and more.
4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
Treat mom to the ultimate at-home spa facial with the Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy. This little tool is said to help reduce breakouts and blemishes, minimize the appearance of fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. Right now, you can get 25% off when you use the code MOM25.
Big Blanket Co. Premium Woven Blanket
Big Blanket Co. is known for their huge 10'x10' blankets that can pretty much fit the entire family. Their Premium Woven Blanket are so soft, cozy and super chic. It's perfect for family movie nights.
Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology
A good pillow can really make a difference. Casper's Foam Pillow with Snow Technology was made to keep you cool throughout the night. It also features three layers of supportive foam to help you get a good night's rest every night. Mom is sure to appreciate this!
COACH Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach's Tabby Shoulder Bags are the perfect mix of glam and playful. It's made of polished pebble leather and features a detachable short and long strap. There are several colors to choose from.
The Pink Reef Hand-Painted Earrings
These pretty hand-painted earrings make wonderful accessories for spring. They come in six colors and are made with brass and crystal. Absolutely stunning!
Maelove Serums Trio
For the mom who loves skincare or needs a reminder to give her skin some TLC, we suggest this trio of magical serums from Maelove! We're not kidding when we say the Hydrator B5, Glow Maker and NIA 10 serums have cleared up our acne and completely transformed our skin.
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
If mom hasn't tried Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream then you need to give her this for Mother's Day! The cult-favorite cream features a powerful blend of Cupuaçu Butter, Guaraná, Coconut Oil and more nourishing ingredients that will help smooth and firm skin. Plus, the smell is so addicting!
True Botanicals Calm Pure Radiance Oil
We've found True Botanical's face oils to be the key to maintaining glowing, healthy skin! The Calm Pure Radiance Oil is packed with 27 plant-actives, nutrient rich oils like calendula, cold-pressed cucumber seed, organic hemp, jojoba seed and fresh ginger root oils. The powerful blend helps with several skin concerns like inflammation, hyperpigmentation, eczema, rosacea and fine lines. Plus, the calendula oil is sourced from a regenerative farm that provides the most nutrient-dense, healthy farm soil, which makes this oil an eco-friendly buy!
Live Fine Towel Warmer
You know what mom would really love, but wouldn't get for herself? A towel warmer! In as little as 15 minutes, she can have a warm towel ready to go after her shower or to use during an at-home facial.
Bearaby Tree Napper
For the mom who enjoys her afternoon power nap or needs help sleeping at night, we suggest one of Bearaby's Napper blankets. Their latest blanket is the Tree Napper, which is a silky-soft and sustainable cooling weighted blanket that helps promote deeper sleep and reduce stress.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase- 2-Pack
We love these pillowcases because they give an extra luxurious feeling to our bed, and there's so many great benefits like promoting frizz-free hair and protecting skin. And this 2-pack is only $9! These pillowcases have 200,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
