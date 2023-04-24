24 Luxury Mother's Day Gifts to Pamper Mom

Spoil your mom this Mother's Day with rose quartz eye masks, transformative serums, designer bags, towel warmers and more.

By Emily Spain, Carolin Lehmann, Marenah Dobin, Kristine Fellizar Apr 24, 2023 11:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Luxury Mother's Day Gifts

If there's one thing we know, it's that mom deserves to be pampered. After all, she fed us, took care of us and put up with us throughout our bratty phases. To this day, she still continues to do all that and more. Since Mother's Day is all about celebrating mom and everything she's done, it's the perfect time to treat her to a little something special. 

Want to make your mom feel completely pampered this Mother's Day? Treat her to things she needs to have an at-home spa day. Transformative serums, an at-home facial, a luxe candle, a weighted robe and a towel warmer are just a few things you may want to consider gifting mom this year. 

If you want to spoil your mom with some splurge-worthy gifts, she will love this Coach bag. You also can't go wrong with the award-winning SolaWave wand, which is basically the ultimate skincare tool. 

From self-care must-haves to power nap essentials, we've rounded some luxe Mother's Day gifts that are sure to win you the favorite child award this year. Check those out below. 

Kate Spade Infinite Large Triple Compartment Tote

If your mom likes to carry all of her must-haves when she's on the go, this is an incredibly chic, spacious option. There are many colors to choose from and there are three compartments.

$169
Kate Spade

NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe- Plush Long Robe

Treat yourself every day when you put on this incredibly plush robe. It comes in a few colors and it has 28,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$31
$18
Amazon

The Best Bargain: Dermora Store 24K Gold Eye Masks (20 Pairs)

These are such a great deal and they're an amazing product. At $20, you're getting each pair for just $1, which is so worth it. These are so hydrating and super refreshing. Once again, I highly recommend keeping them in the fridge. These help me diminish under eye bags and that ever-dreaded puffiness.

They're individually wrapped, which is ideal for travel.

$25
$20
Amazon

OTM Makeup Cases

This might look like your standard cosmetics case, but it's actually so much more. The OTM makeup cases keep your products temperature stable even when they're sitting out in the sun, according to the brand.

There are multiple sizes to choose from with options in beige and black.

$90-$249
OTM

Michael Todd Soniclear Petite Antimicrobial Cleansing Brush

This multipurpose skincare beauty device features three settings for users to customize their cleaning experience. It can help remove stubborn makeup and dead skin cells, as well as give the face a nice massage. It also comes in a lot of colors and patterns.

$121
QVC
$121
Amazon
$121
Ulta

NEST Fragrances Scented 3-Wick Candle

A candle is a great way to set a vibe. Pick mom's favorite scent from these luxurious options. These candles have 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$63
Amazon

G.I.L.I. Island Fleece Robe with Hood and Pockets by Berkshire

This cozy fleece robe is just the thing mom needs to slip into after a long day. There are several colors and patterns to choose from including this pretty pink hearts pattern, white leopard and a solid light pink. 

$48
$18
QVC

Sephora Favorites Deluxe Perfume Sampler Set

Sephora's deluxe perfume sampler sets make great luxury gifts because not only do you get to try all kinds of different fragrances, they also come with a voucher that can be exchanged for a full size version of the perfume you like most. This set includes perfumes from Chloé, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and more. 

$136
$80
Sephora

Coach Rogue Bag 25 In Colorblock With Tea Rose

Want to give mom something she's guaranteed to love and use for year and years to come? Gift her Coach's gorgeous Rogue Bag 25. It's made with buttery soft colorblock glovetanned leather and is embellished with pretty Tea Rose appliqués. It's perfectly sized to fit all the essentials and can be used as a shoulder bag or crossbody. There are many colors to choose from.

$895
Coach

SolaWave Anti-Breakout Skincare Wand with Blue Light Therapy

Treat mom to the ultimate at-home spa facial with the Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy. This little tool is said to help reduce breakouts and blemishes, minimize the appearance of fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. 

$169
SolaWave

Big Blanket Co. Premium Woven Blanket

Big Blanket Co. is known for their huge 10'x10' blankets that can pretty much fit the entire family. Their Premium Woven Blanket are so soft, cozy and super chic. It's perfect for family movie nights. 

$225
$172
Big Blanket Co.

Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology

A good pillow can really make a difference. Casper's Foam Pillow with Snow Technology was made to keep you cool throughout the night. It also features three layers of supportive foam to help you get a good night's rest every night. Mom is sure to appreciate this!

$139
Casper

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

Coach's Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bags are the perfect mix of glam and playful. It's made of Nappa leather and smooth leather, and features a detachable short and long strap. There are several colors to choose from.

$550
Coach

The Pink Reef Hand-Painted Earrings

These pretty hand-painted earrings make wonderful accessories for spring. They come in six colors and are made with brass and crystal. Absolutely stunning! 

$78
Anthropologie

Maelove Serums Trio

For the mom who loves skincare or needs a reminder to give her skin some TLC, we suggest this trio of magical serums from Maelove! We're not kidding when we say the Hydrator B5, Glow Maker and NIA 10 serums have cleared up our acne and completely transformed our skin. 

$89
Maelove

WTHN Rose Quartz Eye Mask

Every mom needs to try out this rose eye quartz mask from WTHN! It's the perfect way to decompress after a long day and it will help reduce puffiness, brighten dark circles and even relieve sinus pressure! We put it in the fridge during the day, so it's nice and cool for our nighttime skincare routine.

$75
WTHN
$75
Neiman Marcus
$75
Saks Fifth Avenue

ReFa CAXA M1 Face Roller

We're big fans of beauty gadgets here, so we recommend the ReFa CAXA M1 for a way to treat mom on daily basis. This magical tool features a precisely-angled CAXA line and four miniature rollers aimed to help contour and lift skin while depuffing and relieving tensions.

$99
Dermstore
$99
Nordstrom
$99
Amazon

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

If mom hasn't tried Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream then you need to give her this for Mother's Day! The cult-favorite cream features a powerful blend of Cupuaçu Butter, Guaraná, Coconut Oil and more nourishing ingredients that will help smooth and firm skin. Plus, the smell is so addicting!

$22-$48
Sol de Janeiro
$22-$48
Sephora
$22-$48
Amazon

Gravity X Modernist Terrycloth Weighted Robe

Another way to upgrade mom's R & R rituals is this weighted terrycloth robe! The removable weighted insert helps harness the power of deep touch pressure stimulation to promote stress reduction and relaxation. We won't tell mom if you get one for yourself!

$130
$40
Gravity

The Herbal Zen Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

For the mom who loves elevating her shower experience, get her these shower steamers. Just place them in the back of your shower and watch them dissolve while taking in the calming effects of the essential oils. 

$25
Amazon

True Botanicals Calm Pure Radiance Oil

We've found True Botanical's face oils to be the key to maintaining glowing, healthy skin! The Calm Pure Radiance Oil is packed with 27 plant-actives, nutrient rich oils like calendula, cold-pressed cucumber seed, organic hemp, jojoba seed and fresh ginger root oils. The powerful blend helps with several skin concerns like inflammation, hyperpigmentation, eczema, rosacea and fine lines. Plus, the calendula oil is sourced from a regenerative farm that provides the most nutrient-dense, healthy farm soil, which makes this oil an eco-friendly buy!

$110
True Botanicals

Live Fine Towel Warmer

You know what mom would really love, but wouldn't get for herself? A towel warmer! In as little as 15 minutes, she can have a warm towel ready to go after her shower or to use during an at-home facial.

$100
Amazon

Bearaby Tree Napper

For the mom who enjoys her afternoon power nap or needs help sleeping at night, we suggest one of Bearaby's Napper blankets. Their latest blanket is the Tree Napper, which is a silky-soft and sustainable cooling weighted blanket that helps promote deeper sleep and reduce stress. 

$269-$299
Bearaby

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase- 2-Pack

We love these pillowcases because they give an extra luxurious feeling to our bed, and there's so many great benefits like promoting frizz-free hair and protecting skin. And this 2-pack is only $9! These pillowcases have 200,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$12
$9
Amazon

Looking for more Mother's Day gift ideas? Check out these Amazon gifts that look more expensive than they actually are.

—Originally published April 16, 2021 at 11:45 AM PT.

