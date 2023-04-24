24 Luxury Mother's Day Gifts to Pamper Mom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If there's one thing we know, it's that mom deserves to be pampered. After all, she fed us, took care of us and put up with us throughout our bratty phases. To this day, she still continues to do all that and more. Since Mother's Day is all about celebrating mom and everything she's done, it's the perfect time to treat her to a little something special.
Want to make your mom feel completely pampered this Mother's Day? Treat her to things she needs to have an at-home spa day. Transformative serums, an at-home facial, a luxe candle, a weighted robe and a towel warmer are just a few things you may want to consider gifting mom this year.
If you want to spoil your mom with some splurge-worthy gifts, she will love this Coach bag. You also can't go wrong with the award-winning SolaWave wand, which is basically the ultimate skincare tool.
From self-care must-haves to power nap essentials, we've rounded some luxe Mother's Day gifts that are sure to win you the favorite child award this year. Check those out below.
Kate Spade Infinite Large Triple Compartment Tote
If your mom likes to carry all of her must-haves when she's on the go, this is an incredibly chic, spacious option. There are many colors to choose from and there are three compartments.
NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe- Plush Long Robe
Treat yourself every day when you put on this incredibly plush robe. It comes in a few colors and it has 28,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Bargain: Dermora Store 24K Gold Eye Masks (20 Pairs)
These are such a great deal and they're an amazing product. At $20, you're getting each pair for just $1, which is so worth it. These are so hydrating and super refreshing. Once again, I highly recommend keeping them in the fridge. These help me diminish under eye bags and that ever-dreaded puffiness.
They're individually wrapped, which is ideal for travel.
OTM Makeup Cases
This might look like your standard cosmetics case, but it's actually so much more. The OTM makeup cases keep your products temperature stable even when they're sitting out in the sun, according to the brand.
There are multiple sizes to choose from with options in beige and black.
Michael Todd Soniclear Petite Antimicrobial Cleansing Brush
This multipurpose skincare beauty device features three settings for users to customize their cleaning experience. It can help remove stubborn makeup and dead skin cells, as well as give the face a nice massage. It also comes in a lot of colors and patterns.
NEST Fragrances Scented 3-Wick Candle
A candle is a great way to set a vibe. Pick mom's favorite scent from these luxurious options. These candles have 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
G.I.L.I. Island Fleece Robe with Hood and Pockets by Berkshire
This cozy fleece robe is just the thing mom needs to slip into after a long day. There are several colors and patterns to choose from including this pretty pink hearts pattern, white leopard and a solid light pink.
Sephora Favorites Deluxe Perfume Sampler Set
Sephora's deluxe perfume sampler sets make great luxury gifts because not only do you get to try all kinds of different fragrances, they also come with a voucher that can be exchanged for a full size version of the perfume you like most. This set includes perfumes from Chloé, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and more.
Coach Rogue Bag 25 In Colorblock With Tea Rose
Want to give mom something she's guaranteed to love and use for year and years to come? Gift her Coach's gorgeous Rogue Bag 25. It's made with buttery soft colorblock glovetanned leather and is embellished with pretty Tea Rose appliqués. It's perfectly sized to fit all the essentials and can be used as a shoulder bag or crossbody. There are many colors to choose from.
SolaWave Anti-Breakout Skincare Wand with Blue Light Therapy
Treat mom to the ultimate at-home spa facial with the Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy. This little tool is said to help reduce breakouts and blemishes, minimize the appearance of fine lines, dark circles and puffiness.
Big Blanket Co. Premium Woven Blanket
Big Blanket Co. is known for their huge 10'x10' blankets that can pretty much fit the entire family. Their Premium Woven Blanket are so soft, cozy and super chic. It's perfect for family movie nights.
Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology
A good pillow can really make a difference. Casper's Foam Pillow with Snow Technology was made to keep you cool throughout the night. It also features three layers of supportive foam to help you get a good night's rest every night. Mom is sure to appreciate this!
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach's Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bags are the perfect mix of glam and playful. It's made of Nappa leather and smooth leather, and features a detachable short and long strap. There are several colors to choose from.
The Pink Reef Hand-Painted Earrings
These pretty hand-painted earrings make wonderful accessories for spring. They come in six colors and are made with brass and crystal. Absolutely stunning!
Maelove Serums Trio
For the mom who loves skincare or needs a reminder to give her skin some TLC, we suggest this trio of magical serums from Maelove! We're not kidding when we say the Hydrator B5, Glow Maker and NIA 10 serums have cleared up our acne and completely transformed our skin.
WTHN Rose Quartz Eye Mask
Every mom needs to try out this rose eye quartz mask from WTHN! It's the perfect way to decompress after a long day and it will help reduce puffiness, brighten dark circles and even relieve sinus pressure! We put it in the fridge during the day, so it's nice and cool for our nighttime skincare routine.
ReFa CAXA M1 Face Roller
We're big fans of beauty gadgets here, so we recommend the ReFa CAXA M1 for a way to treat mom on daily basis. This magical tool features a precisely-angled CAXA line and four miniature rollers aimed to help contour and lift skin while depuffing and relieving tensions.
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
If mom hasn't tried Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream then you need to give her this for Mother's Day! The cult-favorite cream features a powerful blend of Cupuaçu Butter, Guaraná, Coconut Oil and more nourishing ingredients that will help smooth and firm skin. Plus, the smell is so addicting!
Gravity X Modernist Terrycloth Weighted Robe
Another way to upgrade mom's R & R rituals is this weighted terrycloth robe! The removable weighted insert helps harness the power of deep touch pressure stimulation to promote stress reduction and relaxation. We won't tell mom if you get one for yourself!
The Herbal Zen Aromatherapy Shower Steamers
For the mom who loves elevating her shower experience, get her these shower steamers. Just place them in the back of your shower and watch them dissolve while taking in the calming effects of the essential oils.
True Botanicals Calm Pure Radiance Oil
We've found True Botanical's face oils to be the key to maintaining glowing, healthy skin! The Calm Pure Radiance Oil is packed with 27 plant-actives, nutrient rich oils like calendula, cold-pressed cucumber seed, organic hemp, jojoba seed and fresh ginger root oils. The powerful blend helps with several skin concerns like inflammation, hyperpigmentation, eczema, rosacea and fine lines. Plus, the calendula oil is sourced from a regenerative farm that provides the most nutrient-dense, healthy farm soil, which makes this oil an eco-friendly buy!
Live Fine Towel Warmer
You know what mom would really love, but wouldn't get for herself? A towel warmer! In as little as 15 minutes, she can have a warm towel ready to go after her shower or to use during an at-home facial.
Bearaby Tree Napper
For the mom who enjoys her afternoon power nap or needs help sleeping at night, we suggest one of Bearaby's Napper blankets. Their latest blanket is the Tree Napper, which is a silky-soft and sustainable cooling weighted blanket that helps promote deeper sleep and reduce stress.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase- 2-Pack
We love these pillowcases because they give an extra luxurious feeling to our bed, and there's so many great benefits like promoting frizz-free hair and protecting skin. And this 2-pack is only $9! These pillowcases have 200,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
