24 Luxury Mother's Day Gifts to Pamper Mom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If there's one thing we know, it's that mom deserves to be pampered. After all, she fed us, took care of us and put up with us throughout our bratty phases. To this day, she still continues to do all that and more. Since Mother's Day is all about celebrating mom and everything she's done, it's the perfect time to treat her to a little something special.

Want to make your mom feel completely pampered this Mother's Day? Treat her to things she needs to have an at-home spa day. Transformative serums, an at-home facial, a luxe candle, a weighted robe and a towel warmer are just a few things you may want to consider gifting mom this year.

If you want to spoil your mom with some splurge-worthy gifts, she will love this Coach bag. You also can't go wrong with the award-winning SolaWave wand, which is basically the ultimate skincare tool.

From self-care must-haves to power nap essentials, we've rounded some luxe Mother's Day gifts that are sure to win you the favorite child award this year. Check those out below.