Fast & Furious, Maid in Manhattan & More Movies We Love to Watch on E! This Week!

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 6:00 AM

Start your engines because we've got a full slate of great movies ahead!

It's a new week, which means there's an all new lineup of E!'s Movies We Love to catch while you are working from home or social distancing from the comfort of your couch.

This week, we're kicking off with some leading-lady romcoms and nostalgic hits, like watching Emma Stone in Easy A or seeing Jennifer Lopez in the classic Maid in Manhattan.

Plus, this weekend you can binge the full first half of the Fast & Furious saga, too.

On both Saturday and Sunday, you can spend your day with Vin Diesel, the late Paul Walker and the rest of the "family" with The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Fast & Furious.

Check out the full schedule of Movies We Love coming to you this week below. You can also watch them right here or on E!'s app.

Stay healthy and stay entertained by tuning in to E!.

Watch

Piper Perabo Talks Intense Spotlight After Coyote Ugly

Wednesday, Apr. 29:
Maid in Manhattan at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Friday, May 1:
Coyote Ugly at 3:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
Easy A at 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Paul Walker, Fast and Furious 4

Universal Pictures

Saturday, May 2:
The Fast and the Furious at 4:00 p.m.
2 Fast 2 Furious at 6:30 p.m.
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift at 9:00 p.m.
Fast & Furious at 11:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 3:
The Fast and the Furious at 1:30 p.m.
2 Fast 2 Furious at 4:00 p.m.
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift at 6:30 p.m.
Fast & Furious at 8:45 p.m.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

