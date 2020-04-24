Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian a "Break" By Taking Kids to Wyoming

Sometimes, mama just needs a break.

As Kim Kardashian continues to work on her various businesses, study for law school and raise four kids, her husband Kanye West decided to step in and give his wife some quiet time.

E! News has learned the rapper took the kids to Wyoming for a three-day trip last week. As for mom, she was able to stay home and focus on herself.

"They needed a change of scene and he wanted to give Kim a break from the chaos at home. Having all four kids at home all the time can be a lot," a source shared with E! News. "Kim is studying and working very hard too. They take turns working and watching the kids. They are both busy and making sure to give each other breaks."

As for life in Southern California, our insider says Kim and Kanye try to have family time in the evening.