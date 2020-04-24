Gorgeous!

Gigi Hadid received a number of special deliveries for her 25th birthday on Thursday, including flowers from her loved ones. Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn and Kendall Jenner were among the star-studded pals who sent the supermodel flowers on her special day. Hadid also received flowers from her dad, Mohamed Hadid, her brother, Anwar Hadid, and his girlfriend, Dua Lipa.

After receiving the sweet deliveries, Gigi took to Instagram Story to thank everyone for the birthday love.

"@taylorswift @joe alwyn (+cats) love n appreciate uuuuu," Hadid wrote alongside a photo of a beautiful display of flowers.

The birthday girl's cat mention is a reference to T.Swift's beloved trio: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

Gigi also thanked her "sweet daddio" for his flowers, as well "angels" Anwar and Dua Lipa.

Alongside a photo of her flowers from Kendall Jenner, Gigi wrote, "Thank you monkey love."

Gigi celebrated her special day alongside sister Bella Hadid, mom Yolanda Hadid and BFF Leah McCarthy.