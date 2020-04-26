Ain't Got S--t to Do? Check Out the Cast of Friday Then and Now

Ready to be knocked the f--k out?!

It's been 25 years since Friday wafted into theaters, featuring a breakout performance by Chris Tucker and turning Ice Cube and his serious-guy vibe into the perfect straight man amid an ensemble of outrageous personalities.

The comedy was a sleeper hit, earning $28 million at the box office and spawning two sequels. But as watchable as the franchise is, nothing was as funny as the original, a premium blend of R-rated humor and cultural satire—some of it admittedly very '90s, but plenty of it evergreen.

"For one thing, everybody can be Craig and Smokey," Ice Cube told Billboard in 2015, in honor of the movie's 20th anniversary re-release on, naturally, 4/20. "You can always kick it with Craig, the homeboy or homegirl, just kick it all day and trip off your neighborhood. That's what people do every day. It strikes a chord there."