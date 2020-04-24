by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 24, 2020 11:00 AM
You don't have to wait until tonight to see the first scene of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.
The new series premieres on Friday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m., but the first scene of the reality competition is below. In the four-part series, Alyssa Edwards, Asia O'Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo help turn stars from the worlds of film, music, television and comedy into drag queens fit for competition.
The sneak peek below features Bob, Trixie and Monét meeting the first crop of secret stars. There's an actor who describes himself as an author and activist as well. "I feel like I've been waiting my entire life to be here," the mystery star says.
The next contestant is also an actor who admits he's doing drag for the first time "to show you can be whoever you want to be." The third celeb is a standup comic, writer and actor looking to step out of their comfort zone.
After creating drag personas, the contestants will compete in classic Drag Race games, work the runway and participate in a lip sync battle.
"RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast," host and executive producer RuPaul said in a statement. "We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time."
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race debuts after a new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race on Friday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m. on VH1.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?