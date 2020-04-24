Meghan Markle's legal case against a British tabloid has officially begun.

On Friday morning, the first court hearing in the case was held online by London's High Court due to the Coronavirus.

According to NBC News, Meghan and Prince Harry woke up at 4 a.m. at their Los Angeles-area home to remotely join part of the hearing. Meghan's arguments, however, were set out by her legal counsel who specializes in privacy, confidentiality and defamation cases.

Meghan's attorney David Sherborne said the court "has to decide whether the public were being deliberately misled'' by the Mail on Sunday only publishing parts of the letter, rather than the whole letter.

He went on to argue that the way by which the letter's contents were published were "dishonest" as the omitted parts of the letter did not fit the publication's narrative.

For those not up to date, the Duchess of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of Britain's Mail on Sunday, for breaching her privacy by printing parts of a letter she wrote to her father around her 2018 wedding.