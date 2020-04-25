QVC's Top 10 Mother's Day Gift Ideas

by Emily Spain | Sat., Apr. 25, 2020 9:00 AM

Attention family: Mother's Day is just around the corner!

Even though we should celebrate the moms in our life every single day, Mother's Day is a chance to make mom feel extra special and loved. Since moms are so spectacular and wear so many different hats, it can be hard to choose the perfect gift for the occasion. But don't worry, QVC is here to help inspire!

Whether your mom is athletic, wine-loving or a self-care aficionado, QVC's Mother's Day gift guides promise to help you give a gift that your mom will appreciate and actually use!

The key is getting your mom something she would hesitate to indulge in because moms are selfless like that. QVC's For the Mom Who Has Everything gift guide has some great picks like a Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer or a weighted blanket. Warning: You may want to add two of these to your cart because you‘re going to want one for yourself!

Besides QVC's incredible deals and selection, they want to make sure your mom gets her gift in time for the mom-umental day. If you order by Monday April 27 midnight ET, you can get your gifts delivered via standard shipping by May 10. They also offer Express and Next-Day delivery shipping options!

Lacking inspiration? Scroll below for 10 Mother's Day gift ideas from QVC!

BeautyBio GloPro Tool w/ Eye Roller, Pads & Case

Treat mom to mirco-needling at home! This celebrity-approved treatment will help exfoliate, brighten and firm skin. Plus, it can majorly help with fine lines and wrinkles. 

E-Comm: QVC Mother's Day Gift Ideas
$199 QVC
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cali Cardi

Nothing sounds more dreamy and comfortable than a Barefoot Dreams cardigan. This piece is perfect for lounging around the house and Netflix-bingeing.

E-Comm: QVC Mother's Day Gift Ideas
$140
$62 QVC
KitchenAid Pro 600 6-qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer with Flex Edge

This kitchen necessity will help you with all your mixing, kneading or whipping needs. Plus, there are so many colors to choose from to match your kitchen's color palette.

E-Comm: QVC Mother's Day Gift Ideas
$359
$329 QVC
SpaRoom BellaMist Essential Oil Diffuser with 0.17-fl oz Oil

Bring the spa to mom! You can take this lightweight diffuser with you on your trip from the bedroom to the living room.

E-Comm: QVC Mother's Day Gift Ideas
$21 QVC
Prive Revaux The Classic Polarized Sunglasses

This chic sunglasses brand, which was co-founded by actress Ashley Benson, will help you find the perfect style and color for all the moms in your life.

E-Comm: QVC Mother's Day Gift Ideas
$30 QVC
Fitbit Versa Lite Smart Watch

Upgrade mom's watch this Mother's Day with some wearable tech! This watch truly does it all with step tracking, heart monitoring, personalized workouts and so many more features. 

E-Comm: QVC Mother's Day Gift Ideas
$160 QVC
Handstand Kitchen Red & White Striped Parent & Child Apron Set

Remember when your mom would put you in matching outfits when you were younger? Well, time to make her put on a matching apron for some quality time in the kitchen. Pair this adorable set with a cookbook or order a home delivery service meal to make something together!

E-Comm: QVC Mother's Day Gift Ideas
$30 QVC
Philosophy Super-Size Grace & Roses Layering Trio

This set is perfect for moms who love to smell and feel good! Start in the shower with the luxurious body wash, follow up with the smoothing lotion and finish with the perfume to smell like a walking rose garden.

E-Comm: QVC Mother's Day Gift Ideas
$88
$80 QVC
Mikasa Cheers Set of 4 Stemless Wine Glasses

Calling all wine moms! These chic glasses are a great gift for those who love to entertain and have Zoom wine nights.

E-Comm: QVC Mother's Day Gift Ideas
$41 QVC
Sterling Silver Polished Huggie Hoops by Silver Style

Jewelry always makes for a thoughtful gift! Surprise mom with these stylish hoops that come in rose, gold and silver.

E-Comm: QVC Mother's Day Gift Ideas
$28 QVC

For more Mother's Day gift inspiration, check out these 20 Mother's Day Gifts Under $20!

