Nick Cordero's Wife Reveals He's Tested Negative for Coronavirus Twice

Nick Cordero's wife is giving an update on his health battle.

Amanda Kloots took to her Instagram Story on Friday morning to share "good news" with her followers about the Broadway star's recovery from Coronavirus.

"Good news, dada had two negative COVID tests! Yay!" Amanda said in a video with the couple's son. "Which means we think the virus is out of his system and now we're just dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus."

"But COVID is two negative tests, which means hopefully the virus is out of Nick," Amanda continued. "Thank God!"

Nick, who has been in a medically induced coma, was first hospitalized in March after being diagnosed with pneumonia. The 41-year-old tested negative for Coronavirus twice before doctors administered a third test. That third test was positive.

It was just days ago that Nick had to have his leg amputated amid his health battle.