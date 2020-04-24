Kaley Cuoco Jokes Husband Karl Cook Is Moving Out After Social Distancing Ends

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 24, 2020 7:40 AM

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle

It's been four years since Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook started dating and two years since the happy couple tied the knot. But The Big Bang Theory star and the equestrian only recently started living together.

The 34-year-old actress dished on the decision to move into their first home together amid the global coronavirus pandemic during Thursday's episode of Conan.

"We just officially moved in together after four years of being [together]," Cuoco told Conan O'Brien via video chat. "Isn't that crazy?"

While some may be surprised by the news, Cuoco said "it's worked great for us."

"I mean, everyone has a million opinions about what we do, right? But, they were very just shocked we didn't live together," she said. "But it's been great. Now, we just moved in together during the quarantine, and I like him. Isn't that great?" 

But will they continue to live together once social distancing is over?

"He's out. This is just for the quarantine," Cuoco jokingly said. "I don't want to give the wrong impression here."

Photos

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: Romance Rewind

Cuoco posted photos of the couple moving into their new home via Instagram in March. Cook carried her over the threshold, and they sipped on his signature cocktail the "Karl Fashioned." She also spoke about her excitement to move in with her hubby during an early March interview with Us Weekly.

"I'm actually excited. We're totally ready, you know," she said at the time. "We do both travel a lot, which I think is very healthy. Our time at home is minimal, which makes us super appreciate it."

In addition to talking about the big move, Cuoco shared some fun facts about her spouse, including that he farms and is an award-winning pumpkin grower. She also revealed the show they're binge-watching while social distancing: Cheers.

Watch the video to see the interview.

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
