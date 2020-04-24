It's a full house over at the Jolie home.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Angelina Jolie popped up online for a virtual TIME 100 Talk with Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal. The 13-minute chat was focused on how children around the world are being impacted by the coronavirus, a subject the Oscar winner has tackled in pieces she penned for TIME. At the start of the conversation, she confirmed that, like most people around the world, her family is practicing social distancing.

"We're all locked in and doing all right," she assured. Jolie is famously a mom to six: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne and Knox, both 11. Maddox was attending Yonsei University in South Korea before the school temporarily closed as a result of the pandemic.

As both a parent and Special Envoy of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, the star spoke out about the ways the coronavirus is affecting kids worldwide, even if they are less likely to get very ill from it. After referencing the many children around the world who are already vulnerable to hunger and lack of education, she addressed how the crisis is being compounded by the effects of the pandemic now that schools are closed and kids must stay home, potentially with abusers.