Watch Jimmy Kimmel's 5-Year-Old Daughter Give Him a Makeup Makeover

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 24, 2020 6:36 AM
Jimmy Kimmel debuted a new look during Thursday's at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
The 52-year-old late-night host had his 5-year-old daughter Jane do his makeup in honor of Take Your Kid to Work Day.
"The reason I look like a My Little Pony bunny or something is that today, in case you aren't aware, was supposed to be Take Your Kid to Work Day, which [is] kind of every day for a lot of us now," Kimmel, who has been working from home amid the global coronavirus pandemic, said.
The little lady went all out for her father's glam, too. From brushing on some eyeshadow to dabbing on a bit of lipstick, Jane did it all.
"You should look at yourself when you're done OK?" the child said.
She also added a necklace and a bow to complete the makeover.
"Who knew my color palette was Jolly Rancher?" Kimmel said.
This wasn't the first time fans had seen Jane on the show. Earlier this month, Kimmel played a few rounds of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire with Jane and his 3-year-old son Billy. Viewers also witnessed Tom Holland give Billy and Jane a virtual Spider-Man surprise on the youngest child's birthday earlier this week.
YouTube
Jane wasn't the only celebrity kid to make an on-air appearance during Take Your Kids to Work Day. Savannah Guthrie's children, Vale (5) and Charley (3), also made cute cameos on Thursday's episode of Today.
Watch the video to see Jane's work and to view Kimmel's "quarantine monologue."
