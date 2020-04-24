Andy Cohen is calling for change.

The Bravo star spoke out on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after being told he's "ineligible" to donate plasma to help those infected by the coronavirus.

After recovering from COVID-19, Cohen decided to look for ways to help other people battling the coronavirus.

"I signed up for a program for COVID-19 survivors where you could donate plasma, which is rich in antibodies, to those still battling the virus," the late-night host said during the show. "I was told that, due to antiquated and discriminatory guidelines by the FDA to prevent HIV, I am ineligible to donate blood because I'm a gay man. Even the new relaxed rules require gay men to abstain from sex for three months, whether they're in a monogamous relationship or not before giving blood, though no such blanket restrictions exist for people of other sexual orientations."