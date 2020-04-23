Will & Grace Series Finale Says Goodbye a Second Time

Gotta admit, that was not exactly what we were expecting.

Will & Grace just said goodbye with its second series finale, and if you were hoping to see the birth of either Will or Grace's kids, you are out of luck. If you were hoping to finally meet Karen's husband Stan, you are out of luck. If you were hoping to actually see Jack perform on Broadway, you are out of luck. But if you wanted to see Matt Bomer('s character) return to get back together with Will, and if you wanted to see Karen reunite with her rival, Lorraine (Minnie Driver) then you are very much in luck, because those are the primary things that happened in this finale.

Karen also got back together with an unseen Stan and Jack did get to dance on Broadway (though his legs might now be broken), and Grace did go into labor, but the big goodbye moment wasn't about us seeing the kids. It was more about Will and Grace coming to terms with the fact that it's no longer just going to be Will and Grace. Now it's Will, Grace, Matt Bomer('s character), Grace's kid, Will's kid, and probably Jack and Karen forever, and it will all be away from Will's apartment, and his couch, but that's all just fine with them, because change is good.