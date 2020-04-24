Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris are making beautiful music together.

The stars have collaborated on Hurd's new song, "Every Other Memory," delighting fans of the talented couple. In addition to their new track, Hurd and Morris are also celebrating one month with their baby boy, Hayes. The duo announced their son's arrival in March, sharing sweet photos of their newborn on social media. Now, one month down, and the new parents are getting into the swing of things.

"He's doing really well, we're figuring out how to be a family of three and that's really fun and exciting," Hurd tells E! News. "We've just been really blessed to have this time at home. It's been fun to figure it out."

"We play him a lot of music in the morning. So, I played [Beach Boys'] Pet Sounds for him this morning just because, that's one of the best albums ever made," the singer shares. "So, he got some Beach Boys and he gets a lot of The Beatles. We're making sure that he's getting a good little musical foundation."

Hayes has also likely had a chance to hear his dad's new song, which features background vocals from Morris.