The Best Celebrity Fashion Moments in Stagecoach History

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 24, 2020 3:00 AM
When it comes to Stagecoach, the style is one-of-a-kind.
For more than a decade, country fans have flocked to Indio for the annual Stagecoach Festival, where stars of the genre take the stage to serenade guests with their beloved tunes. Meanwhile, attendees can eat, drink and soak in the Calif. sun for the special event. And, much like its famous relative, Coachella, fashion at Stagecoach has also taken on a life of its own.
While Coachella is known for its bohemian aesthetic, packed with flower crowns and flowing dresses, Stagecoach embraces its western roots from head to toe.
That means there's no shortage of cowboy hats, denim, boots and sartorial nods to the American flag. However, when the stars arrive, they kick things up another notch with vivid embroidery, glitzy textures and playful fringe. Or, if you're Ashton Kutcher, it's overalls all the way.
Since the festival was pushed for the first time from late April to the fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans will have to wait some more months before Stagecoach officially unfolds once again.
"Hold on to your wristbands, the party is on for October 23-25, 2020!" the official Stagecoach Instagram announced in March.
Until then, you can always reminisce about the celebrity style—just keep scrolling!
