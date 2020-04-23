Mark Ruffalo will always be thirty, flirty and thriving.

On Thursday, the actor celebrated the 16th anniversary of 13 Going On 30 with an adorable tribute post on social media. Sharing a snapshot of him and his co-star Jennifer Garner from the movie, Mark reflected on the 2004 film and gave their characters' favorite candy a special shout-out.

"Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today!" he captioned the photo where he and the Dallas Buyers Club star can be seen sharing a sweet embrace as they snack on their Razzles. "Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time."

Thrilled by the Avengers: Endgame star's post, fans were quick to celebrate the milestone anniversary with tweets of their own. "Still one of my favourite movies," one fan shared, along with a clip of the duo dancing to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in the film. Referencing their iconic dance scene, another fan chimed in, pleading, "remake this please…"