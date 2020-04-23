Nikki Bella Shares Pregnancy Update: "I Can't Even Walk Anymore!"

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Thu., Apr. 23, 2020 12:16 PM

Nikki Bella is this much closer to becoming a mom!

The Total Bellas star—who's engaged to Artem Chigvintsev—explained in an Instagram story on Wednesday night that she's currently dealing with one of the worst parts of being pregnant: swollen feet.

"I don't think my feet have ever been this swollen in my entire life," Nikki told her followers. "But I can't even walk anymore! This is so sad."

She also revealed that she's still 15 weeks away from her due date.

"Does this happen this far out?" Nikki added.

But even with the side effects she's experiencing, Nikki said it's all "worth it" as she rubbed her belly. 

Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella is also expecting, and currently 26-weeks pregnant—meaning her and her sister's due dates won't be too far apart. 

Check out Nikki's pregnancy journey below, which you can also follow along with on this season of Total Bellas!

Read

Why Nikki Bella Saved Her Last Dance For Artem Chigvintsev

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Nikki Bella

Stefan / BACKGRID

She's Pregnant!

Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she announced she's pregnant with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child together.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

The Look of Love

"Baby Daddy," the Total Bellas star captioned this precious IG pic.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Daddy's Girls

"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' dual baby announcements.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, PDA

Phamous / BACKGRID

Pregnancy PDA

How cute! Artem holds her lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled outing.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Ladies Who Lunch

Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Phamous / BACKGRID

Baby Bumpin'

The Bella Twins and their twinning baby bumps hit up a farmer's market in L.A.

Nikki Bella

BACKGRID

Running Errands

Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking cool and casual in all black.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnant

Instagram

16 Weeks!

Nikki bared her baby bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!"

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnant

Instagram

Side View

Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.

Nikki Bella, Baby Bump

Instagram

Bump Close-Up

"Sweet Dreams," Nikki shared on her Instagram stories with a baby bump close-up.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID

Colorful Cuties

The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Phamous / BACKGRID

Tight Squeeze

The WWE star holds on to her man while browsing a farmer's market in Studio City.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Drew Scott

Twitter

Podcasting Pairs

Nikki and Artem "had so much fun" recording Linda and Drew Scott's At Home podcast.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Bump to Bump

The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

18 Weeks!

Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on Mar. 4.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

Pregnancy Boobs

She also posed topless and revealed her pregnancy "boobs have gotten huge."

Nikki Bella

BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Out & About

Nikki runs errands in L.A. as she nears the halfway mark in her pregnancy.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, March 2020

Instagram

Workout Selfie

Nikki hits the gym for a barre workout.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, March 2020

Instagram

All Dressed Up

Nikki before celebrating an "amazing" event with sister Bella and others.

Nikki Bella

ConejoMalo / BACKGRID

Grocery Gal

The Total Bellas star stops by a Whole Foods in L.A. for some groceries.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

BBQ Babes

The lovebirds enjoy some outdoor grilling halfway through Nikki's pregnancy.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Twinning Tie-Dye

Nikki and Artem model the new tie-dye Birdie Bee shirts.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy, March 2020

20 Weeks!

"Officially 20 weeks yesterday," Nikki captioned this sweet photo. "Birdie loves saying hi to the baby in my belly (how she puts it lol) Love being in the desert, makes it a bit easier to enjoy a few moments outside alone."

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy, March 2020

Cancelled Plans

Nikki was set to attend the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. At least she documented what she planned to wear!

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy, March 2020

21 Weeks!

The mom-to-be posted this beautiful photo on her Instagram Story ahead of her hitting the 21-weeks mark!

Nikki Bella, Pregnancy, Instagram, April 2020

Instagram

Downward Dog

Nikki doing yoga with the help of the greatest teacher ever.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Pregnancy, Instagram

Instagram

23 Weeks!

"We are definitely on cloud 9 knowing we are getting closer and closer to meeting our baby," Nikki wrote on this adorable photo of her and Artem.

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

24 Weeks!

"Almost 24 weeks! Love that I can still rock our @mybirdiebee joggers and pullovers comfortably! (size medium)" she wrote online. "Swipe up in IG stories or head to birdiebee.com for yours. Same with the tie dye line too! Plus we have brought back some merchandise from the past!"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

All Smiles

"This morning I woke up to so many kicks! Big kicks! Even Daddy got to feel them," Nikki posted. "Definitely think our little one grew a lot this weekend! So we are all smiles this morning!"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Bike Date

"When Click wants to take you on a sunset bike ride (our date nights now) you show up ready to slay him lol!" Nikki shared. "At least what I thought putting on a black bodysuit! We are definitely loving our bike rides."

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!

