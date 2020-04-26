The Most Surprising Celebrity Transformations of the Week

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Apr. 26, 2020 3:00 AM
Another week of social distancing, another slew of celebrity hair changes.
In this week's most surprising transformations, a few stars decided to shake things up, with Maddie Ziegler being inspired by a sunset to change her hair's hue and a Dancing With the Stars pro trusting his wife to give him a much-needed haircut.
Plus, two stars from TV's biggest reality TV shows opened up about their health journeys, with one showing off the benefits of the keto lifestyle while the other revealed a 20-pound weight loss after learning she was at risk for some pre-diabetic problems if she didn't change her diet.
Oh, and a pretty reclusive A-lister decided to join social media as a way to connect with fans while adhering to social distance protocol, posting a rather unusual video message from a cave.
But the biggest transformation of the week might just belong to YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa, who took to TikTok to show off her shocking makeunder.
Here are the biggest celebrity transformations of the week...
All hail the Keto Guido!
The Jersey Shore star opened up about his weight loss journey in an Instagram post, sharing his before and after photos with fans.
"A lot of people didn't know that I struggled with my weight my whole life. I was the king of yo-yo dieting," he wrote before talking about how following the ketogenic diet worked for him.
"I was my biggest during the years I was off TV so a lot of people didn't realize," he revealed. "My genetics make me gain weight easily especially to high sugar/carb food."
Ever wondered what the YouTuber looked like without her signature ponytail and big bow? Wonder no more as the teen debuted her makeunder on TikTok this week.
The 16-year-old decided to show off her natural locks when she asked her 19 million followers what content they wanted to see from her and the top commenter wrote, "Dress normal for a day."
The Vanderpump Rules star opened up about her 20-pound weight loss to her Instagram followers during a Q&A according to Bravo—who reported on her responses before the Stories expired.
When one fan asked if she lost weight, the reality TV star replied: "I have... and thank you. I've lost a little over 20 pounds...it feels good."
After being asked for more details, Maloney revealed she initially believed she had a thyroid issue, but instead learned her "glucose levels were pretty high and that could've let to some maybe pre-diabetic problems."
She then decided to work with a nutritionist, explaining, "I'm not dieting...but I just have a wealth of knowledge on what kind of foods to be eating."
And you thought you loved sunsets!
The Dance Moms star debuted her new pink-hued hair on Instagram, revealing to her almost 14 million followers that she was inspired by a photo of a sunset.
"this turned out better in my imagination," the 17-year-old captioned the selfie.
Letting your partner cut your hair? Now that's trust.
The DWTS pro said goodbye to his curly mane with the help of wife Jenna Johnson, with the fellow dancer trimming his locks for their Instagram TV series.
"'Untitled.. w/ Jenna&Val' Episode 1...I love my wife, so I let her give me a haircut," he wrote. "Let us know which videos you would like to see from us while we Quarantine!"
There are just some celebrities you think will never join Instagram, like George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep; Johnny Depp would've also been on that list until the Pirates of Caribbean star surprised his fans by joining the social media platform, explaining his decision in an eight minute long video titled "Isolation" that appeared to be filmed in a cave surrounded by candles.
In the video, Depp admitted, "I don't think I've really ever felt any particular reason to [join social media] until now," going on to urge his fans to "stay inside" while "looking for other ways to pass the time with the cards we've all been dealt."
