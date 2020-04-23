We love the way Eminem gives.

In the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, there are countless examples of both celebrities and ordinary Americans giving back in clever and unique ways.

Eminem is no exception after Henry Ford Health System Hospital received a tasty surprise from the award-winning rapper.

According to the hospital's Instagram, frontline health care workers were treated to a delicious meal in the middle of another busy shift this week.

"Our #HealthcareHeroes ‘lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, @eminem," the Instagram caption stated while acknowledging the rapper's hit song "Lose Yourself." "Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!"

For those unaware, the familiar phrase "mom's spaghetti" originally comes from Eminem's 2002 Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself." "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / there's vomit on his sweater already—mom's spaghetti," he rapped in the movie 8 Mile.