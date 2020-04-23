Tyler Cameron is setting the record straight on his approach to social distancing.

After TMZ published an article featuring pictures of The Bachelorette alum working out with a "mystery" woman, the season 15 star took to Twitter to address the backlash he'd received.

"I'd like to address this TMZ article that has people upset about social distancing," the model tweeted on Thursday. "I am just like y'all and am taking this serious. There are loved ones that I miss because I can't see them just like y'all, and even worse people still getting sick. I take these precautions...Very seriously but you try and keep a bunch of grown folk to comply with all the rules you're trying to set. Not the easiest of tasks."

Cameron then explained that some of his neighbors, including one who attends the same school as and plays sports with his brother Ryan, were running sprints. He then challenged them to some sprints after his workout and they "talked for a bit…from a distance."

"But you guys seem to like to jump to conclusions about everything without any real context so I thought I'd give y'all the context," he continued. "Now going to clean my house for all the Facebook moms. Have a good day."