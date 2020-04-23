EXCLUSIVE!

RuPaul's Drag Race Welcomes Jeff Goldblum and Rachel Bloom to the Runway in First Look

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 23, 2020 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
RuPaul's Drag Race, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel Bloom

Vh1

Something big is blooming (bluming?) on Drag Race this week. 

Jeff Goldblum and Rachel Bloom are the guest judges who will help determine America's first drag queen president in a lively presidential debate challenge, and you can see just how fabulous they look and how thrilled to be there they are in the exclusive pic above. 

Bloom, who recently gave birth to her first child, opted for sparkles and some very cool clear plastic boots, while Goldblum is literally shining in his suit. Bloom has never looked happier to be somewhere, and Goldblum looks exactly like Jeff Goldblum always looks, in the best way. 

Goldblum and Bloom join a roster of impressive guest judge talent this season, including Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Leslie Jones, Robyn, Normani, Winnie Harlow, Nicki Minaj, Chaka Khan, Olivia Munn, Daisy Ridley, and more. 

Beyond its stunning guest judges, this week is a big week for the world of Drag Race

Photos

RuPaul's Drag Race's Most Memorable Guest Judges

Instead of being followed as usual by Untucked, tomorrow's episode of Drag Race will be followed by the premiere of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, a new event series where celebs (who are, as it says, secret) get drag makeovers from some of the top queens of the series, including Alyssa Edwards, Asia O'Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. 

Three celebs will compete in each of the four episodes for a chance to win money for charity. 

Untucked will then air at 11 p.m. 

Keep up with the remaining queens below!

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Gigi Goode

Gigi Goode, just 21 years old, comes from Los Angeles with a big social media following.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Jackie Cox

New York's Jackie Cox was born in Canada and has an Iranian family background. She loves to write her own shows.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Jaida Essence Hall

Milwaukee's Jaida Essence Hall started out wanting to be a fashion designer and takes that love of design into her stage creations.

Article continues below

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Widow Von'Du

Widow Von'Du hails from Kansas City where she lives her life out loud.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Crystal Methyd

Crystal Methyd loves a good quirky fashion. She and her screwball sense of humor come to competition from Springfield, Missouri.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Heidi N Closet

Heidi N Closet comes to the competition from a small country town in North Carolina where she says there's nothing to do but count chickens and cows.

Article continues below

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Jan - ELIMINATED

New York's Jan, a musical theater queen and singer, is described as ambitious and driven. 

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Brita - ELIMINATED

Brita is a staple in the New York drag scene famous for her lip sync performances.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Aiden Zhane - ELIMINATED

Aiden Zhane hails from rural Acworth, Georgia. A lover of horror films, Marilyn Manson and all sorts of weirdness, these things all inform her spooky persona.

Article continues below

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Nicky Doll - ELIMINATED

Nicky Doll, who calls New York her home, is the first French contestant to compete. She's brought her European catwalk from Paris as well as high fashions and charm.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Rock M. Sakura - ELIMINATED

Rock M. Sakura comes to Drag Race from San Francisco and she's a lover of all things pink, anime and manga.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Dahlia Sin - ELIMINATED

Dahlia Sin, originally hailing from Brooklyn, came from the Haus of Aja and now lives in Los Angeles.

Article continues below

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

VH1

Sherry Pie - DiSQUALIFIED

It all starts Friday at 8 p.m. with Drag Race, then RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race premieres at 9:30 p.m. on VH1.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Rupaul's Drag Race , Jeff Goldblum , TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.