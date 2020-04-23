by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 23, 2020 9:43 AM
Can you believe it's been almost two years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding?
That's right, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. For the ceremony, Meghan donned a Givenchy dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller.
As the second anniversary of the royal wedding approaches, Clare is reflecting on the emotional lead up to the "big day."
"The Royal Wedding Dress - Two years ago today I was in the final fittings for a very secret dress," Clare wrote in a message to her Instagram followers. "So many emotions were running through me during those months leading up to the big day."
"A wedding dress is one of the most exquisite and beautiful moments for a designer, but also personally as an woman artist, creator there is a lot of sensitivity that flows through the process from the knowledge and understanding of the feelings that you have as a bride," Clare continued. "It's a unique point of view when you have been through it yourself, as I did at my wedding to my beloved husband 20 years ago, you remember every moment so clearly and realise the significance of every detail and decision."
"In so many ways you are capturing dreams, that as a girl and as you become a woman you will have been thinking about for years. Learning to let go of my emotions and embrace the feelings of someone you are designing for brings about an incredibly beautiful relationship of trust and intimacy," the designer shared. "Through hours of conversation, meetings together, and research, slowly all the pieces of that story came together. Purity and simplicity were the guiding principles, a narrative of nature through the 53 florals of the Commonwealth to bring the world into the journey of the ceremony and subtlety bringing the lines of Givenchy and the history of the Maison to capture the classical timeless beauty i knew she wanted to achieve."
"It was obvious the significance of this occasion was more than any other, it would be a very personal ceremony with so many choices that would reflect both the bride and grooms heritage and their unique way of being incredibly inclusive, genuine and generous," Clare concluded her post.
In celebration of the upcoming anniversary, let's take a look back at the outfits Meghan wore during her royal wedding weekend!
Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP
Before the big day, Meghan was all smiles, arriving to Cliveden House Hotel Friday night, wearing a navy Roland Mouret Barwick dress and Manolo Blahnik shoes. The cascading effect from the right hip was an elegant contrast to the structured top.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Image
Through the window glass of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, fans could see the bride-to-be on the way to the chapel wearing a long veil and diamond tiara.
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Here comes the bride...all dressed in Givenchy by Brit-born designer Claire Waight Keller!
Article continues below
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The simple silk dress featured a graphic open bateau neckline, which flattered Meghan's decolletage while remaining respectful to royal traditions.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Meghan worked with Claire to include symbolism of all 53 countries of the British Commonwealth into her look, incorporating flora from these locations and Meghan's home state of California into the 16.5-foot veil!
DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images
"It is truly an honour to have been given the opportunity to closely collaborate with Meghan Markle on such a remarkable occasion," said designer Claire Waight Keller in a statement. "We wanted to create a timeless piece that would emphasize the iconic codes of Givenchy through its history, as well as convey modernity through sleek lines and sharp cuts."
Article continues below
Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
At first, there was speculation that Meghan would wear the Spencer Tiara, which is what Princess Diana wore on her wedding day to Prince Charles. Actually, the Duchess of Sussex wore Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, lent to her by Queen Elizabeth II.
BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
Those who worked on Meghan's hand-sewn veil had to wash their hands every 30 minute to make sure the material stayed pristine.
John Sibley - WPA/Getty Images
Did Meghan's nail polish look familiar? It's the queen's favorite shade, Essie's Ballet Slippers, and it only costs $9.
Article continues below
Steve Parsons/PA Wire
The for intimate reception, which only included Prince Harry and Meghan's closest friends, the Duchess of Sussex wore a custom high-neck Stella McCartney dress and Altuzarra heels.
Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Perhaps the most special part of the post-wedding ensemble, however, may have been Meghan's enormous aquamarine ring, which belonged to Princess Diana. A lovely tribute to the new bride's late mother-in-law!
Take a look at all of the outfits above!
